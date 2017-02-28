Standard Six Student Named January’s Police Cadet of the Month

An 11-year-old girl from Queen Street Baptist School has been named Police Cadet of the Month for January 2017. An official acknowledgement took place this afternoon on the compound of Precinct Three on Queen Street in Belize City where thirty fellow cadets gathered. Deputy Commander for Precinct Three, Assistant Superintendent of Police Anacely Petillo gave us the details.

A recent cadet formation was established at All Saints School which Corporal Wilfred Petillo spoke of as well as the aims of the cadet program.

Erniesha Dominguez is the first cadet of the month selected for 2017.