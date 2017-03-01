Fire Destroys Home and SUV on Hydro Road

Police and fire officials in Benque Viejo del Carmen are probing into a house fire that destroyed a home and a vehicle worth over quarter of a million Belize dollars. The fire reportedly happened yesterday morning around seven thirty in the Better in Belize settlement located at mile thirteen on the Hydro Road in that municipality. Workers who were in the area observed the smoke coming from the area and upon inspection they found that it was the home of Anastasia Thorne that was on fire. No one was at home at the time of the blaze. The wooden structure along with its contents and a Toyota Tundra parked nearby were all destroyed in the fire. The source of the fire is yet to be ascertained.