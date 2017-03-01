Multiple Fatalities Reported in Traffic Incident in Placencia

Police have confirmed that two persons were killed in an accident on the Placencia Road. According to Police, they have not been able to confirm the identity of the victims as yet. They say sometime after five o’clock this morning, the F150 pickup truck was headed from Placencia toward the Santa Cruz area when it collided into a lamp post on the right hand side of the road. The impact resulted in the post falling on the vehicle causing it to burst into flames, killing the occupants.