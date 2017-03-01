NWC Kicks off Women’s Month 2017

Yesterday the National Women’s Commission along with the Canadian High Commissioner hosted a Heads of Women’s Agency/Partners Breakfast at the Belize Biltmore Plaza Hotel in Belize City. The event marked the first event to jumpstart National Women’s Month celebrated throughout the month of March. At the breakfast the High Commissioner of Canada to Belize, Deborah Chatsis was present along with Donna Greschner, a Law Professor and Equality Rights Expert who served as the Guest Speaker on the topic, Equality Right for Women; Now More than Ever. Her message surrounded what she referred to as the three gears in an equality engine for women to succeed and soar. Those three gears are political engagement, economic equality and evidence-based policies. For the remainder of March there are several other activities being planned for National Women’s Month including free pap smear and breast examinations; art expo fair; empowerment seminars; church services; social events ranging from breakfast meetings to happy hour as well as legal rights workshop and self defense classes.