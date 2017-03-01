Tourist Found Dead in Belizean Waters

Members of the Belize Coast Guard are on a search mission just outside of Ambergris Caye where an American National went under water and has not resurfaced. Reports reaching Love News are that 39-year-old, Marvin Yono of Michigan, USA was on a jet ski west of Ambergris Caye at an area known as Secret Beach. He invited another American national, 29-year-old, Rickilee Mercer of Texas, USA to join him on the ski and they both headed west when they both fell off the Jet Ski. Yono managed to swim to shore but the last sighting of Mercer was when she was swimming toward the Jet Ski. The incident began unfolding just after two o’clock yesterday afternoon. UPDATE: According to the Belize Police Department, the woman’s body was found at about one thirty this afternoon, four miles northwest of Secret Beach.