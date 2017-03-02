Cyber Security Framework to Be Drafted Following National Conversation

Cyber security has always been a concern for anyone who has been connected to the internet through their cellphones, computers or any other tech device. The issue of cyber security and cyber threats is more prevalent, especially in the Latin American and Caribbean Regions. A vast amount of information flow through the World Wide Web and that data depend on a stable, safe, and resilient cyberspace. In Belize, there are not much preventative measures that have been put in place to increase cyber security and fight cybercrime. This is why the Public Utilities Commission is pioneering an initiative geared at stimulating a national conversation on the matter. A national symposium is in the works and it is the hopes of the PUC that it will result in the first ever National Cyber Security Framework. PUC’s Chairman John Avery and Consultant Bevil Wooding spoke to the media this afternoon.

JOHN AVERY

”

BEVIL WOODING

”

The multi venue symposium is scheduled for April.