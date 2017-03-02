Guatemalan Ambassador Returns to Embassy in Belize

Guatemalan Ambassador, Manuel Estuardo Roldan Barillas, has returned back to Belize. An embassy official confirmed to Love News that Ambassador Barillas officially resumed his duties as Guatemala’s ambassador to Belize yesterday. Ambassador Barillas had been recalled by Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales in April 2016 for ‘consultation’. This was after Guatemalan national 13-year-old Julio Reynosa was shot and killed while in Belizean territory along the Belize/Guatemala border. Back then, Ambassador Barillas said the shooting death of the teenager was quote, “a condemnable act”, end of quote. He said President Moralez’s decision to recall him was temporary to register Guatemala’s protest against the shooting.