Immigration Staff Not So Demoralized Over Senate Inquiry

The last three months have seen several pieces of information coming out of the Immigration Department as it relates to irregular processes being carried out alluding to voter fraud, bribery and theft, among others. It is a situation that does not lend well to the job performance of the other immigration officers. In an interview with the Minister of State for Immigration, Beverly Williams we asked her what the working environment has been like at the immigration office.

When it comes to the output and performance, Minister Williams says it is a case of being even more careful in carrying out the various application processes. This, she says has been aided, however, by the committees put in place back in 2013.

While Minister Godwin Hulse is the substantive minister for Immigration, his input in the department is limited as Minister Williams had been given greater control via a legislation tabled in 2016.