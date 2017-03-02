OIC Cano Asked for Discretion Over Missing Visa Foils

In order to save the Government money, the visa number attached to the eight missing visa foil were still distributed under legitimate circumstances. This, according to Immigration Officers Mark Tench and Vernon Leslie, was the instruction of Port Commander, Edgar Cano. According to Tench and Leslie, Cano also instructed them to keep the matter of the eight missing visa foils on the ‘down low’. This raised the eyebrows of members of the Senate Special Select Committee, some of which considered the act a ‘cover up’.

ALDO SALAZAR

”

MARK TENCH

”

The Senate Select Committee resumes its hearing on Wednesday. Eric Chang and Patrick Tillett are expected to appear.