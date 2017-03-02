Sr Immigration Officer Disappointed in Commander’s Reaction to Missing Visas
Updated: March 2, 2017
Senior Immigration Officer, Vernon Leslie was also named in the auditor General’s report. In her report, the Auditor General used an internal report compiled by Leslie in regards to the eight missing visa foils. Leslie appeared before the Senate Select Committee yesterday and he told committee members that his report was based on what Mark Tench and the other investigating officers told him.
ALDO SALAZAR
”