Child Stimulation: Reading for the Preschoolers

The Bliss Center for the Performing Arts in Belize City was packed with parents, teachers and preschoolers for the National Preschool Story Telling Competition. The competition has been held for the past ten years. For the competition, pre-school teachers were tasked to dramatize one of their usual stories. Nadira Ross the Acting Manager for the Early Childhood Unit in the Ministry of Education told us more.

The competition forms part of Child Stimulation Month.