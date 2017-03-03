Day 1 – La Ruta Maya River Challenge 2017

The 20th Belikin La Ruta Maya Belize River Challenge got underway this morning. Love News spoke with one of the organizers, Julia Carillo who shared the details of the much anticipated event.

The Belmopan Active Youths captured the prize in the intramural category in 2016 and they are taking part again this year. They are a non-profit organization and according to their Vice President, Jem Hamilton, they are raising funds via t-shirt sales.

The second leg of the race begins tomorrow morning at six thirty from Banana Bank and makes its way to Double Head Cabbage. At the end of the leg, an event is planned race ends on Monday in Belize City.