Parent Remanded for Hitting School Teacher

A 32 year old woman who punched a school teacher and insulted her in front of her students, was found guilty of harm and using insulting words today by the Chief Magistrate, Anne Marie Smith. She is Maribel Perez, a gas attendant of Ladyville. Because Perez has a history of violence and she was bonded over to keep the peace twice, she was remanded into custody until March 10 for sentencing. The teacher testified that while she was in the Standard 4 classroom at Our Lady of the Way Primary School in Ladyville, Perez entered and punched on the left side of her cheek and insulted her. After she reported the incident to the police, the teacher was given a medico-legal form and the doctor who examined and treated her classified her injury as harm. Perez testified and she went to the school to find out where her son classroom was. Perez was represented by attorney Sharon Pitts Robateau while the Crown was represented by Sergeant Claude Pitts.