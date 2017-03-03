PUP Parliamentarians Excluded from Nat’l Executive

Criticisms have been heard regarding the lack of strength in the main opposition party and their silence and calm regarding national issues. Cayo South Area Representative, Julius Espat speaks of the PUP in a recent interview with our colleagues at Plus TV in Belmopan.

Espat went on to speak of the hard work and sacrifices necessary for the PUP to have a victory at the polls.

2017 marks the 5th year that Espat is serving in the House of Representatives.