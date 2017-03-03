US Embassy Campaigns Against Cyber Bullying

The US Embassy in Belize is formulating a campaign against cyber-bullying. It is an issue that has seen an increase in recent months and has lent to various disruptions for persons at work and at home. As part of their campaign, Belmopan’s Mayor, Khalid Belisle is the Government’s voice in the anti-bullying message. Love News spoke with him on this endeavor.

Belisle says he has his own message and sentiments on the issue of exposing others past on social media.

As recent as yesterday, the Public Utilities Commission held a press conference to announce their plans for cyber security while the Government of Belize is looking at the implementation of legislation in this regard. The US Embassy’s campaign will also have testimonials from persons who have been affected by cyber-bullying.