The Government of Belize has received a technical assistance grant from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development. This will be used to assist in financing the services of consultants to prepare a technical and economic feasibility study for works on the Caracol Road Project which is from Georgeville to the Caracol Archaeological Site. The consultancy services agreement was signed earlier today between the Government of Belize, through the Ministry of Works, and Dr. Nabeel Abdul-Raheem Consultants of Kuwait. The grant is for just over seven hundred and thirty six thousand US dollars. The objective of the consultancy is to determine the technical and economic feasibility of the rehabilitation of the Caracol road. The study will include the preparation of the detailed engineering design and preparation of bidding documents.