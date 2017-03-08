Food Vendor Charged with Attempted Murder

Twenty-four year old Linburgh Clarke, a food vendor of Central American Boulevard, was charged with the attempted murder of Brandon Bennett when he appeared today before Senior Magistrate Sharon Fraser. Clarke was also charged with grievous harm and use of deadly means of harm with intent to cause grievous harm. He was remanded into custody until May 9. Bennett was shot in his abdomen shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, while he was at the northern approach to Belcan Bridge. He was admitted to ward at Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital where his condition is reported to be critical but stable. Yesterday, 20 year old Kevin Flores was charged with abetment to commit murder in connection with the same incident.