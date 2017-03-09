BCG Lieutenant in DC For A Military Gender Perspective

Lieutenant Alma Pinelo of the Belize Coast Guard attended the final day of the second annual Seminar on military gender perspective today in Washington DC. According to a government release, the seminar is being held under the theme “Peace and Security from a Gender Perspective: A Political and Strategic Vision”. It aims to contribute to this effort based on the experience and commitment of both these institutions, and by promoting Resolution 1325, on Women, Peace and Security. During the Seminar, the regional military organizations hope to advance these efforts by generating a document that contains the best practices to achieve a greater integration of the women in the Armed Forces and Security in the Hemisphere from a political and strategic vision. The seminar was organized by the Inter-American Defense College and the National Academy of Political and Strategic Studies.