Forman Escapes Confinement for Drug Trafficking

Thirty-eight year old Ernest Forman, charged with drug trafficking for one thousand six hundred and thirty four grams of cannabis, pled guilty to the lesser charge of possession simplicitor when he appeared today before Senior Magistrate Sharon Fraser. Forman also pled guilty to possession of fifty nine grams of cannabis. He was fined a total of one thousand five hundred dollars and he was given until June 30 to pay. If he defaults on payment he will serve one year. Before she decided on the sentence, Senior Magistrate Fraser heard a plea for mitigation from Forman’s attorney, Herbert Panton. Panton submitted that Forman has no previous conviction and he saved the court time by pleading guilty. He asked that a fine be imposed and Forman not be faced with the prospect of going to prison. Forman’s common-law wife was also charged with same offences but the charges against her were withdrawn after his guilty plea was accepted. According to the evidence, Police, including the Canine Unit, went to Forman’s house on Casaurina Street on December 30, 2015, and executed a search. The dog indicated that there was something illegal in the bathroom and when the police searched it they found a black plastic bag which contained fifty nine grams of cannabis. A search in a back room led to the discovery of one thousand six hundred and thirty four grams of cannabis that was hidden under the flooring. As a result, Forman and his common law wife were arrested and charged.