Michelle Montejo to be Hosted at Buckingham Palace

An employee of the San Ignacio Resort Hotel is preparing to travel to the United Kingdom where she will be hosted via the Royal Household Hospitality Scholarship. It is a 6-week scholarship programme that serves to give professionals from the Caribbean the chance to work at the Master of the Households’ Department leading up to the Royal Ascot Week in the United Kingdom. Michelle Montejo who works at the San Ignacio Resort Hotel as the Events Coordinator is one of nine chosen individuals for this scholarship program who will be hosted at the Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. Montejo has been with the hotel for about four years now and is the only Belizean chosen for this scholarship. Back in 1994, the San Ignacio Resort Hotel had hosted Queen Elizabeth the Second on her Royal Visit to Belize.