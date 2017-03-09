Petillo to Face Murder Trial in June

Ronlee Petillo, charged with the murder of Roger Williams Banner, has been committed for trial in the June session of the Supreme Court. Petillo was committed to stand trial when he appeared today before Senior Magistrate Sharon Fraser. Petillo said that there was not any evidence against him because he was not named by the witness who said she saw who the shooter was. But Senior Magistrate Fraser explained to him that the witness has identified him in a group identification parade and she has looked at two statements and she has found that there is sufficient evidence to send the matter up to the Supreme Court. The incident occurred on July 9, 2016. Banner was sitting on the rail of the canal in front of Publics Supermarket talking to his girlfriend when his assailant arrived and fired a barrage of shots at him, fatally injuring him in the process.