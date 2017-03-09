Physical Therapist Perishes in Traffic Incident

An afternoon road traffic accident on the Stann Creek Valley Road claimed the life of 33-year-old Rubia Analicia Briceno. According to Police, the incident occurred at mile nine on the Stann Creek Valley Road where they saw a white pickup truck in a ditch with its four wheels up in the air. They also saw a white Toyota Hilux parked on a feeder road. Initial investigations reveal that 31-year-old Leon Peters, who was driving the pickup truck was along with Briceno when there was a collision with the Hilux driven by Leon Peters Senior. The impact caused Briceno to be thrown from the vehicle. She was taken to the Southern Regional Hospital where she later succumbed to the injuries. Both drivers were served with a notice of intended prosecution.