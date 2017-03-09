Traffic Incident Kills One and Injures Two

A woman is dead and two persons are hospitalized following a road traffic accident on Tuesday night. Police say sometime after eleven o’clock last night they received reports of an accident near the Calla Creek junction on the George Price Highway. At the scene Police saw a Mazda four door van extensively damaged. 21-year-old Honduran national, Kendra Mejia of Succotz Village, Cayo was reportedly traveling from Benque Viejo del Carmen to San Ignacio along with her brother Hector Mejia and her 17-year-old sister-in-law Lizzemy Gutierrez when she lost control of the vehicle and overturned. Gutierrez complained of pain to the back, hip and right foot while Hector received a cut wound to both feet, right knee, cut to the left eye and upper lip, swelling on the left side of jaw and bruises to the left side. Kendra was taken to the San Ignacio Community hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.