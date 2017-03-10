Belize’s Buy-Back of Bonds

Prior to getting confirmation from the Government of Belize on the restructuring terms of the Superbond 3.0, we had reported that one of the points in the agreement was that Belize would be buying back some of the bonds. In Wednesday’s press conference that matter arose and Mark Espat clarified how that idea came about in the first place.

As you heard the suggestion of buying back bonds was tabled and although it was not agreed upon in this latest restructure, Mark Espat, one of the negotiators for Belize spoke of the possibility of it being revisited.

Espat was accompanied by Financial Secretary, Joseph Waight as well as Attorney General, Michael Peyrefitte in the negotiations.