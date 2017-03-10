Guatemala May Go to Referendum in September

The Guatemalan Congress has ratified the referendum process for their country and Prime Minister Dean Barrow has noted that Belize will wait for our neighbors to make the first move on this issue. The pending referendum in both countries is to have the electorate decide whether the aged old dispute would be taken to the International Court of Justice. Foreign Affairs Minister, Wilfred Elrington gave us an update on where we are on this issue.

On January 19, 2017, a Bill to amend the Referendum Act was passed by the Senate, lowering the threshold from sixty percent to fifty percent plus one.