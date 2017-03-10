Largest Petition Launched to Protect Reef

The World Wide Fund, WWF delivered more than two hundred and fifty thousand letters to the Office of the Prime Minister today. These letters, in the form of petitions, were compiled over the past several years and the WWF is asking the Prime Minister and the Government of Belize to protect Belize’s Barrier Reef. Speaking on behalf of the WWF is Valentino Shal.

The WWF was supported by other environmental organizations such as OCEANA Belize. Vice President Janelle Chanona spoke to Love News.

According to Shal this is the largest petition effort ever for Belize.