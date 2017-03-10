PM and the Question of Excessive Spending

The Barrow administration has been making it a point to remind Belizeans of the genesis of the Superbond, emphasizing that this government is merely trying to fix a problem created under the Musa administration. In the early years of Dean Barrow’s leadership there was a free cash flow evident in the elections and the various Petro Caribe programs. Fast forward to the present and we are looking at tightening our spending and implementing austerity measures. With that in mind Prime Minister Barrow was asked if he feels that perhaps his government was a bit too loose when it came to spending.

Prime Minister Barrow went on to cite a portion of the country’s economic history that led us to our current economic situation.