Still No Monies for the OAS Adjacency Zone

In May 2016 when a delegation from Belize and Guatemala travelled to Istanbul, Turkey for bilateral talks, one of the pressing matters that arose was the funding for the Organization of American States in order to keep the offices of adjacency zone open. We have been getting updates here and there of the group Friends of Belize committing to contribute to the cause but there has been no substantial report until earlier this week when we met with Belize’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Wilfred Elrington.

Mexico had committed last March to contribute to the fundwhile Turkey had pledged to provide two hundred thousand dollars toward the operations of the OAS at the Adjacency Zone. The Group of Friends was established in the confidence building measures that were adopted by Belize and Guatemala in 2003 and it consists of a group of 22 countries, 22 members and observing states that provide political and financial support to the process. They provide advice to the Secretary General and they also provide financial contributions to maintain the office in the Adjacency Zone and the political process going.