Ten Months Later and Still No Framework for the Sarstoon

While Prime Minister Dean Barrow had noted back in May 2016 that there is no deadline set for the framework to be established over the Sarstoon and its management, there was expressed hope that it would have been completed by the end of 2016. That, however, did not happen and with three months into 2017, Love News asked Foreign Affairs Minister, Wilfred Elrington where we are with that document.

It is to be noted that up to mid-November 2016 there was reluctance on the part of Guatemala to dialogue on the matter.