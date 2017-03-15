Ambassador Mendez Awarded Medal of Honor as OAS’ Assistant SG

Ambassador Nestor Mendez who now holds the seat of the Assistant Secretary General at the Organization of the American States (OAS) was awarded for his commitment to the values of the OAS. He received the Medal of Honor for merit today presented by the Sociedad de Estudios Internacionales (SEI) of Panama, in recognition of his work to promote democracy, strengthening human rights, and fostering peace and security and integral development. This high honor was presented to Ambassador Mendez during a ceremony in Panama City, Panama, within the framework of the First International Conference on Global Threats and their Regional Impact, organized by the SEI. During his remarks at the First International Conference on Global Threats and their Regional Impact, the Assistant Secretary General highlighted the security-related challenges that member states face, focusing on the Organization’s efforts in areas such as cybersecurity; the fight against transnational crime; and the global illicit drug problem. Mendez noted that “in view of the increasingly complex and transnational threats, the principle of common and shared responsibility is essential to strengthen hemispheric and regional cooperation that is so indispensable to effectively confront these phenomena.” As part of his official two-day visit to the Central American nation, Ambassador Mendez will hold a meeting at the National Assembly of Panama, tomorrow Friday, March 17, with the participation of the Assembly leadership, committee chairs, and caucus members.