American National Dies on the Peninsula

An American national lost his life on the Placencia peninsula last night just after six o’clock. It is a case that the police has categorized as sudden death. The incident happened directly in front of the Tipsy Tuna Sports Bar when 53-year-old, Steven Wine went into the sea. After much time had passed Wine’s wife went to look for him and that was when she found him motionless in the sea. According to police there were no signs of violence on the body and as such foul play is not suspected. Wine is from Colorado, USA and was socializing with his spouse, Annie Berrardi and other family members at the Barefoot Bar just before he went into the water. Police arrived at the scene just before seven o’clock and found someone performing CPR on Wine but that proved futile.