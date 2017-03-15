Immigration System Flawed in Tracking Users

IT Manager in the Immigration Department, Rodolfo Bol, was not able to tell the Senate Select Committee how a photo of Wong Hong Kim got into the system. The system, however, records the date, time and username when it is used. In this case, according to the Auditor General report, the system shows that the account of Erwin Robinson was used to take the photograph for the Wong Hong Kim passport. However, while Erwin Robinson’s account was used it does not necessarily mean that he is the one who was using it. That’s because there were a few people in the department who had the ability to change the passwords of system users. Bol explained.

ALDO SALAZAR

“So you control the roles that persons have within the system?”

RODOLFO BOL

“Basically we are depending on the supervisor’s request as to how we assign the roles to them.”

ALDO SALAZAR

“Who is capable of issuing instructions for the change of a role?”

RODOLFO BOL

“Supervisors or the directors that is how we deal with it.”

MARK LIZARRAGA

“So theoretically you could access that person’s profile or perform that person’s role.”

RODOLFO BOL

“Yeah theoretically.”

MARK LIZARRAGA

“You were the only one that had this capacity?”

RODOLFO BOL

“No we have Ms. Bowen. She is our assistant administrator and can also update user accounts.”

MARK LIZARRAGA

“So if I were a user you could come in, take away my password, you don’t know why my password is but you could erase it, you could put in a password and theoretically you could have access to my user profile.”

RODOLFO BOL

“In theory yes.”

MARK LIZARRAGA

“Was that a flaw in the design of the system.”

RODOLFO BOL

“Not really.”

MARK LIZARRAGA

“Because I can understand you as the administrator of the system having the capacity to block somebody from entering but why would you want to have the capacity to change that person’s password.”

RODOLFO BOL

“It happens whenever they forget their passwords, we’d have to change it and give them a new one.”

MARK LIZARRAGA

“You could reset it, isn’t there a reset function?”

RODOLFO BOL

“Not on that system.”