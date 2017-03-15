IT Immigration Manager Refutes AG’s Allegations

In her report, the Auditor General says IT Manager Rodolfo Bol hid evidence. The Auditor General says quote, “Evidence suggested that IT Personnel or BPIS users had the ability to remove the history of users. This was substantiated by the action of Mr. Rodolfo Bol, the system manager, when he removes the user roles of some users of the BPIS in an effort to conceal evidence.” End of quote. Bol refuted the allegations.

MARK LIZARRAGA

“What evidence are they referring to that you were trying to conceal?”

RODOLFO BOL

“I don’t know what they were referring to and these are two contradictions because the first one is saying to remove, that means to delete the next one is remove user roles; you’re not removing user roles if anything it’s an update on the user maybe from quality assurance to approving officer, but in any case the updating of a role does not affect what that user has done prior to, whatever has been done by that user remains on the system.”

MARK LIZARRAGA

“But you said you had the ability to remove user roles.”

RODOLFO BOL

“Update the user by changing their roles.”

MARK LIZARRAGA

“No, no by changing their password in other words you could stop me from using the system or you could change my role.”

RODOLFO BOL

“Well changing your password doesn’t mean changing your role.”

MARK LIZARRAGA

” But you had the ability to change the roles of those persons as well, in other words you could say whether they would be data entry, print operator, quality assurance, system admin, data print, you had the ability singly as I understand….”

RODOLFO BOL

“Well two of us Ms. Bowen and myself. Ms. Georgia Bowen she is our currently system administrator right now.”

DR CARLA BARNETT

“What the paragraph begins with Mr. Bol saying that IT personnel or users of the system had the ability to remove the history of applicants and I understand that to mean the history of applicants for passports so if I go in and apply for a passport a form is filled out and that is entered and so this is suggesting that IT personnel who would be members of your department and the BPIS users so the people who have the user roles on the system other than yourselves would have the ability to remove the history of applicants so the straight question is do you or anybody else who have access as users of the system have the ability to remove history of applicants that have already been entered into the system?”

RODOLFO BOL

“No.”

DR CARLA BARNETT

“Where does that history reside?”

RODOLFO BOL

“In the database.”

ALDO SALAZAR

“For me this is akin to criminal activity, so I want to offer you the opportunity, ample opportunity to refute, if you so choose, what is in this report about you and to tell us under what circumstances could the auditor general arrive at this conclusion. Did she speak to you about it? Did she show you any evidence? Did she confront you about her view that you were concealing something from her?”

RODOLFO BOL

“No she never did approach or anyone from her team didn’t approach after whatever they did of anything about this. When they, they the first meeting we had with them was that they wanted access to the passport system and I gave them access through two different means; I gave them access through the actual application itself and also direct access to the database. They had a copy of the actual database with them. It was given to them so that they could do their testing queries or whatever it was. So at no given point in time we are able to delete but most likely we are able to update user accounts which doesn’t affect what that user has done prior to that update.”