Three Detained for Ara’s Brutal Murder

Investigators attached to the Belmopan Police Station have made significant progress into the murder of 18-year-old, Keona Ara whose charred remains were found at a dumpsite on Sunday, March 12 in that municipality. Reports reaching our news desk are that a residence in Belmopan was searched yesterday and the weapon suspected to have been used in the crime was found as well as some pieces of clothing drenched in blood. Currently there are three persons detained for this incident.