Brandon Taylor Set Free of Murder Charge

Twenty-nine year old Brandon Taylor, charged with the murder of Kaylon Matura, was acquitted of the charge today by Justice Adolph Lucas in a trial that was without a jury. Matura, who resided on Central American Boulevard, was getting ready to go to work when he was ambushed in front of his gate. His assailant shot him once in his chest and three times in his back. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. on May 16, 2012. The only alleged eye witness, Andrew Willoughby, was deemed a hostile witness when he took the witness stand and recanted on the statement he gave to the police. Willoughby testified that he was not at the scene when the shooting occurred. His statement was admitted as evidence. But in his ruling, Justice said that he did not believe Willoughby because there were too many inconsistencies in the statement he gave to the police. Willoughby, in his statement said that he saw the shooter from a distance of one hundred and fifty feet and it was raining and the shooter wore a peak cap. Taylor testified and said that at the time of the incident he was at home with his mother. Taylor was represented by attorney Oscar Selgado while the Crown was represented by Crown Counsel Portia Ferguson.