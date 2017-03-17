Danny Conorquie’s Death to Be Investigated, Says OAS

In April 2016, thirteen year old Guatemalan Julio Alvarado was shot and killed by BDF soldiers in the Cebada area of the Chiquibul Forest. The Guatemalan government protested against the incident by calling it murder and recalling its ambassador to Belize. The Belize Government agreed for an investigation be done by the Organization of American States. The results of that investigation confirmed that BDF soldiers used justifiable force in the shooting. The OAS has also been agreed that an investigation will be carried into the murder of Belizean Danny Conorquie. Belize’s Ambassador to the US Patrick Andrews and Foreign Minister Wilfred Elrington, spoke on the matter.