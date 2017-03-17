Disoriented Woman Found on Military Base in Ladyville

Police in Ladyville, Belize District are probing for information into a case of suspected rape. A Honduran national who works in one of the bar establishments in Ladyville was found at around seven o’clock this morning on Price Barracks in a disoriented state. The woman was taken to the BDF Hospital where she was treated and then handed over to the police in that area. Information reaching Love News is that the woman remains in the police’s custody as she is yet to give a statement and it was founded that she is an undocumented immigrant. It is expected that she will be handed over to the Immigration authorities eventually. According to a contact in the Immigration Department, the likelihood of an immediate deportation is small as the woman is now a victim of a crime and that matter will need to be resolved prior to the immigration stepping in. Police in Ladyville have been tight lipped on the case and the Belize Police Department has gone completely silent with the media. We will keep following this story.