OAS Sec Gen Urges for Swift Movements Toward Referendum

Guatemala’s territorial dispute with Belize was the most discussed issue during the meetings held by the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Leonardo Almagro, during his visit to Belize. A focal point of those meetings was taking the territorial claim to the International Court of Justice. The Secretary General is urging both Guatemala and Belize to carry out referendums in a swift manner.

Foreign Minister, Wilfred Elrington says that the cost to keep the OAS office open is in the millions.