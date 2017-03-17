Ombudsman Updates on Allegations of Sexual Harassment in GSU

In the latter part of October 2016 we told you of the allegations of sexual harassment coming out of the Gang Suppression Unit of the Belize Police Department. It has been almost five months now since we reported the issue which was taken to the Ombudsman by the female officers who had made the allegations. Ombudsman Lionel Arzu gave us an update on where that investigation currently lies.

Love News has asked the Commissioner of Police, Allen Whylie and Minister Elodio Aragon for an update on several occasions but there has been no definitive report given on the investigation.