Patnett and Santos Charged for Ara’s Murder

The last five days had the Belmopan Police working tirelessly at trying to find out who killed 18-year-old, Keona Ara of Blackman Eddy Village. The young girl was laid to rest yesterday and just hours later investigators drafted up charge sheets for 20-year-old, Shaylon Santos and 22-year-old, Jamie Patnett for murder. Shaylon who is of a Teakettle address and Patnett who is from a Star Apple Street address in Belmopan were both arraigned this morning before Magistrate Emmertice Anderson in the Belmopan Magistrate’s Court. No plea was taken from the duo since it is an indictable offence and the matter was adjourned for May 15. Both Santos and Patnett were detained on Wednesday night along with a young woman of Belmopan but the men remained in custody and the girl released. The detention reportedly came after the suspected murder weapon and bloody clothing was found during a house search. Keona Ara’s body was found with multiple stab wounds and a cut to the throat and was partially burnt at a dumpsite in Belmopan.