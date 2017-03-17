Pro-Vice Chancellor/Principal After 25 Years at UWI

Dr. Luz Longsworth was inducted as Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus in a special ceremony last night. Born to Venezuelan and Jamaican parents, Dr. Longsworth found her way to Belize where she settled to raise her two children. But well before her move to Belize, Dr. Longsworth had begun her career as an Assistant Lecturer at the UWI’s Mona Campus. She was later appointed as Assistant Registrar and then Executive Assistant to retired Nuclear Scientist and Pro Vice-Chancellor and then Principal of the Mona Campus, Professor Gerald Lalor. She continued her work with the UWI as the University’s resident tutor at the first center in the country in the late 1990s. Later, in 2008, she was appointed Director of the Open Campus Country Sites. She returned to the Mona Campus to lead its Western Jamaica Campus in Montego Bay from 2012 to 2015”. In March of 2015, she was appointed to act as Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the Open Campus. In total, Dr. Longsworth has been working with the UWI for 25 years and says that while the appointment is “most rewarding” she is focused on the “difficult road ahead”.

Today she told the media what she hopes to achieve for the region during her tenure as well as where she sees Belize reach in higher education with the UWI.

Dr. Longsworth becomes the third female leader of the Open Campus since it opened in 2008.