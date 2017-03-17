Secretary General for OAS Meets With Officials in Belize During Brief Visit

Secretary General of the Organization of American States Luis Leonardo Almagro made a brief visit to Belize this week. He left today but before doing so, he along with Foreign Minister Wilfred Elrington and Belize’s Ambassador to the USA, Patrick Andrews held a press conference in Belize City. Almagro met with Prime Minister Dean Barrow, Belize’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wilfred Elrington and Leader of the Opposition, John Briceno. Part of the diplomatic contingent was Belize’s Ambassador to United States of America, His Excellency Patrick Andrews. According to Ambassador Andrews, the meetings held with OAS Secretary General are important in order to resolve the territorial dispute with Guatemala.

During his visit, Secretary General Almagro did a fly over of the adjacency zone where he saw the devastating effects that Guatemalan encroachers have had on Belize’s natural resources.

On Wednesday the Secretary General and his team visited Guatemala and spoke to that country’s foreign minister, Carlos Raul Morales.