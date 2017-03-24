Belize Chairs Sugar Subcommittee of ACP States

Belize has assumed the chairmanship of the Sugar Subcommittee of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States. Belize’s Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union, Dylan Vernon, assumed the chairmanship on Wednesday and is expected to quote “lead the ACP Sugar Subcommittee during a period of challenges for ACP sugar exporters like Belize.” End of quote. This is because Belize and other ACP countries will no longer have access to the preferential market some September 2017 as the EU’s demand for imported sugar will decrease. The challenges will be compounded with the “The impending withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the EU”. The ACP Sugar Subcommittee is comprised of 31 sugar producing countries across Africa, the Caribbean and Pacific.