Calaney Goes Free Following Death of Ex-Boyfriend in 2012

Calaney Flowers was acquitted of the murder of Lyndon Morrison. Supreme Court Judge Troadio John Gonzalez handed down his decision this afternoon and found Flowers not guilty. Flowers is accused of the August 28, 2012 murder of her ex-boyfriend, Lyndon Morrison, and the attempted murder of his girlfriend, Sochil Sosa. The two were allegedly rammed by a red car driven at the time by Flowers on Freetown Road. It was further alleged that when Flowers ran into Lyndon Morrison’s motorcycle, it caused him to collide into a parked pickup truck. Morrison died and his girlfriend sustained a number of injuries. She was charged and remanded for murder in 2012 but the matter was appealed by attorneys Arthur Saldivar and Richard Bradley.

Saldivar and Bradley argued that Flowers was not the cause of Morrison’s death since there were minimal damages to her vehicle. They submitted that Flowers’ vehicle never hit Morrison’s motorcycle that night so she could not have contributed to his death.

Morrison’s family who were at court this afternoon was left in disbelief when Justice Gonzalo made his ruling. Brother, Colin Morrison spoke to the media.