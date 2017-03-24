Minister Panton Boasts of Advances in Productive Sector

The news coming out of the agriculture sector during today’s debate noted several advances that small and large scale farmers are reportedly benefiting either via export-aid or fiscal incentives. Albert’s Area Representative, Tracy Panton spoke of the productivity in this sector.

As it relates to the sugar sector, Panton says that the farmers are being looked after via their infrastructure needed for transportation among other areas.

There were also advances in the cattle and poultry sectors as Panton explained.

Agriculture Minister, Godwin Hulse was not part of today’s debate as he is not an elected representative.