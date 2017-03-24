Revenue and Appropriation Bill 2017 Debated

Day two of the debate over the Revenue and Appropriations Bill is winding down in Belmopan. It is the highlight of the parliamentarian affairs in the National Assembly where thirty one elected representatives are allowed to speak on economic issues. Today’s proceedings got underway just after ten o’clock with the Freetown Area Representative, Francis Fonseca. His 25-minute presentation focused much on where the monies for the upcoming budget are being funnelled whilst highlighting several issues of concern including poverty and crime.

Representative for the Albert Division, Tracy Panton in her presentation countered Fonseca’s picture of gloom for Belize as she spoke of the push for Belizean entrepreneurship and how the Government of Belize has been fostering that idea.

Caribbean Shores Area Representative, Kareem Musa is serving his first term but despite his junior rank in the House of Representatives he did not shy away from harshly criticizing the Revenue and Appropriations Bill.

Anthony Martinez, Representative for the Port Loyola division made his presentation as well with a focus on the construction of the Marion Jones Sports Complex and the Belize City Centre and the issuance of contracts to contractors.

Yesterday’s debate saw presentations from Area Representatives Said Musa, Florencio Marin Jr., Patrick Faber, Hugo Pott, John Saldivar, Cordel Hyde, Wilfred Elrington and Leader of the Opposition, John Briceno.