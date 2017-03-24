Two Men Shot and Two Detained on Ambergris Caye

A shooting incident last night in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye has left two men injured and two others in police custody. According to reports, 18-year-old fisherman, Delson Paguada was walking towards his home in the San Mateo area when he said he heard gunshots and saw two men armed with what appeared to be nine millimeter pistols. Paguada said he realized he had been shot to the right armpit. A second man, 30-year-old Leroy Goff received gunshot injuries to the back and chest. The men were taken to the San Pedro Polyclinic for medical attention and later transferred to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.