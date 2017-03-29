Family of Six Gets New Home Following House Fire

Belize Electricity Limited and Hand in Hand Ministries partnered to build a house under the Ministry’s Building for Change Program. That house was handed over this morning to Shirley Flowers who lost her house and all her belongings to a fire in January 2016. After qualifying under the program, the project got underway and saw the assistance of not only those with the Ministry, but also employees of BEL. This morning following prayers and a blessing of the house, Flowers and her children received the house. Flowers says it is a welcome gift after struggling to recover after last year’s fire.

SHIRLEY FLOWERS

“I feel happy because I am not in my sister’s house anymore sleeping on the floor and I’m proud of my own house now.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“How many of you will be living in the house?”

SHIRLEY FLOWERS

“Well six of us, me and my four kids and my mother.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Now how hard was it in terms of recovering from the fire?”

SHIRLEY FLOWERS

“Well it was rough because the salary that I make is $98 a week and I work every three days. I want to say thanks to Hand in Hand ministries and I want to say thank you to BEL.”

Sheena Garnet, Senior Public relations Office at BEL and Bernard Panton, Director of the Building for Change Program spoke with Love News about their most recent partnership.

SHEENA GARNETT

“BEL as a company is committed to giving back so supporting an partnering with Hand in Hand Ministries for initiatives such as the Building for Change program is directly in line with our mission which is to improve the quality of life in Belize and so when Hand in Hand reached out to us and submitted their candidates we were more than happy to jump on board and partner with them to assist the deserving family.”

BERNARD PANTON

“We are happy to be partnering with BEL and we have been partnering with them over the years, they have already built five houses with us and they have committed with us to build for the next two years and so we are very happy for that because each person that partners with Hand in Hand is assisting those in need. If Hand in Hand doesn’t have a partner Hand in Hand doesn’t build because Hand in Hand is a nonprofit organization.”

The house has two rooms, one bathroom, kitchen and hall. BEL contributed over seventeen thousand dollars to this project. The program was started in October of 2002 and under the program, Hand in Hand Ministries has built 317 houses, a majority of which are in Belize City.