Government Signs Contract for 5th Road Project

A contract valued at just over twenty million Belize dollars was signed onto yesterday in Belmopan for the Fifth Road Project that will see the continued upgrading of a portion of the Philip Goldson Highway. The contract encompasses two sections of the highway as explained by the Minister of Works, Rene Montero who led yesterday’s signing ceremony.

RENE MONTERO

“This project is located in Belize City and Ladyville and is divided into several components two of which directly address the road infrastructure section, airport junction to the Haul Over Bridge and section B Haul Over Bridge to Buttonwood Bay Boulevard round about. Section B of this project involves the upgrading of the Phillip Goldson Highway from its intersection with Buttonwood Bay round a bout to the approach of the Haul Over Bridge. Included in the scope of works is the full rehabilitation of the road to pave standard which includes the widening of the road cross section to four lanes including lined side walk, side drains, wide shoulders, median and a parking/bus auxiliary lane at designated sections of the road. Under the projects, road lighting will be installed and also many safety features will be incorporated and this will be very important to reduce road traffic and accident and reduce deaths so that is very important some of which include signs, reflectors and road markings.”

The road rehabilitation project at its completion will see a four lane highway among other road safety features. The project, according to Minister Montero will also include underground structure improvements for the utility companies which will provide some delay in the project. The time allotted for this undertaking is set for eighteen months. The contract was awarded to CISCO Construction Company Limited with implementation done via the Ministry of Works and technical supervision will be conducted by BECA International Consultants of New Zealand. Funding for the Fifth Road Project was acquired through the Caribbean Development Bank. Present at yesterday’s signing were the Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Works, Errol Gentle as well as Francisco Woods of Cisco Construction, among others.