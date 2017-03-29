Middleton Does Not Recall Involvement In Missing Visa Foils Saga

Some may say that Barton Middleton was a very reluctant and uncooperative witness after hearing his testimony before the Senate Select Committee today. When asked about the statements made by previous witnesses such as Immigration Officers Inez Cassanova and Mark Tench, Middleton would not deny or accept the allegations but would rather say that he did not remember. He said it might be because he recently underwent surgery for the removal of two tumors on the back of his head.

BARTON MIDDLETON

“Recently I removed a tumor from the back of my head.”

ALDO SALAZAR

“You removed a tumor from the back of your head?”

BARTON MIDDLETON

“Yes.”

ALDO SALAZAR

“Where was this done?”

BARTON MIDDLETON

“In Corozal.”

ALDO SALAZAR

“In Corozal Hospital ?”

BARTON MIDDLETON

“Yes.”

ALDO SALAZAR

“The Corozal hospital does brain surgery ?”

BARTON MIDDLETON

“I don’t know the group of white people that come in every once in a while and they come in to aid with surgeries and stuff like that.”

ALDO SALAZAR

“Was the surgery exo skeletal meaning was it outside of your skull or inside the skull.”

BARTON MIDDLETON

“I can’t recall.”

ALDO SALAZAR

“You can’t recall whether your skull was opened to remove a tumor?”

BARTON MIDDLETON

“I was put under anesthesia.”

ALDO SALAZAR

“How about when you woke up. (muffled chuckle)”

BARTON MIDDLETON

“You find that funny?”

ALDO SALAZAR

“Actually I am flabbergasted but I get to ask the questions. It’s not funny I don’t find it funny.”

BARTON MIDDLETON

“Because surgery is a serious thing.”

ALDO SALAZAR

“Yes and that’s why I don’t understand how you would not know the surgery was either performed outside of the skull or inside the skull.”

BARTON MIDDLETON

“I can’t recall whether it was outside or inside all I know is that I was put to sleep and they cut the back of my head, I was under for two hours.”

ALDO SALAZAR

“When was it ?”

BARTON MIDDLETON

” I can’t recall the date.”

ALDO SALAZAR

“I don’t need a date, was it last year? The year before that? Five years ago? Two months ago?”

BARTON MIDDLETON

“I can’t recall.”

ALDO SALAZAR

“You can’t recall when you had brain surgery or whether it was brain surgery or exoskeleton surgery ?”

BARTON MIDDLETON

“I can’t recall the time line.”

ALDO SALAZAR

“And you still can’t recall when it was, if it was a year ago or half year ago?”

BARTON MIDDLETON

“It was recent but I can’t recall an exact time, no.”

ALDO SALAZAR

“In your definition what does recent mean?”

BARTON MIDDLETON

“It was a few months ago.”

ALDO SALAZAR

“But as far as I’m aware brain surgery is not done in Corozal. The government hospital has no capacity to entertain that kind of surgery I’m not even sure if Karl Heusner does; I know they’ve been building up their capacity.”

BARTON MIDDLETON

“I never said I took brain surgery.”

ALDO SALAZAR

“So what did you take sir?”

BARTON MIDDLETON

“I said I got a tumor removed from the back of my head.”

ALDO SALAZAR

“So it would have had to be from the outside and not the inside of the skull that is the point that I’m making because they would not have the capacity to go inside the skull at the Corozal Hospital.”

Middleton will reappear before the committee when the hearing resumes on April 26.